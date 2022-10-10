Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples Day?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Some people are off work Monday for a national holiday.

While Columbus Day is traditionally what people recognize, some are also celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day.

Indigenous Peoples Day honors the Native Americans who were already in America before Christopher Columbus arrived in 1492.

"Knowing all the tribulations and things they brought to this nation for a long time but — so I stopped celebrating Columbus Day, but I never had anything to tie it over and calling it Indigenous Day," said visitor Gwendolyn White.

The holiday has grown in popularity over the last few years, as more people have come to view Columbus as a negative figure who killed thousands of native Americans upon settling.

"I would select Indigenous Peoples Day because it is a more accurate representation history, and this is what we need to teach children in schools," said local Sarah Katzenmaier.

President Biden proclaimed Indigenous Peoples Day a National holiday in 2021.

