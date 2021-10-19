Combatting 'critical shortage': Kentucky Blood Center offers $15 Walmart gift cards to donors this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Blood Center is offering $15 Walmart gift cards to those who donate blood this week to combat what they refer to as a critical shortage.

KBC has seen a significant increase in blood usage at hospitals across the states. With fewer mobile blood drives available, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, authorities say this has led to the shortage.

The blood center has a critical need for all blood types and is encouraging donors to make an appointment to donate as soon as possible.

Appointments are preferred and can be made here or by calling (800) 775-2522.

All six KBC donor centers are open Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m at the following locations:

Andover Donor Center

3130 Maple Leaf Drive, Lexington

3130 Maple Leaf Drive, Lexington Beaumont Donor Center

3121 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington

3121 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington Hillview Donor Center

5406 Antle Drive, Louisville

5406 Antle Drive, Louisville Middletown Donor Center

12905 Shelbyville Road, Louisville

12905 Shelbyville Road, Louisville Pikeville Donor Center

472 S. Mayo Trail, Pikeville

472 S. Mayo Trail, Pikeville Somerset Donor Center

10 Stonegate Centre (Stoplight 16A), Somerset

Mobile blood drive locations can also be found on the website. There is no wait time to donate after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Kentucky Blood Center provides blood to 70+ Kentucky hospitals across the state.