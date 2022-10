LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Comedian, podcast host, and author Bert Kreischer is bringing his Tops Off World Tour to Rupp Arena at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 6.

Pre-sale tickets are available at 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 26.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, October 28.

For more information, visit here.