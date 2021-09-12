Comic-con wraps up after a return to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Don't be alarmed if you saw Stormtroopers and wizards descending on the Central Bank Center in Lexington this weekend.

This weekend was the return of comic-con.

Celebrities and fans alike are in town for the weekend-long Comic & Toy Convention.

The convention started on Thursday with guest appearances from pro wrestlers, actors, cosplayers and more.

We caught up with one fan who says he's been coming to this event for years and hopes it can grow.

"There's a lot that goes on in the world, the pandemic and whatever else, but just being here at comic-con it's making me happy. It kind of shows that we are all trying to get back to some sort of normal life even though we are wearing masks now. And we're taking the shots for it. But it just makes me happy to be here just to see some of the celebrities up close in person that I've seen on TVs and movies for years," said Harold Cook.