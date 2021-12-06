Commemorating the final night of Hanukkah

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — There have been plenty of dark times over the last 22 months.

On Sunday night, the Lexington community came out to celebrate a little bit of light on the last night of Hanukkah.

As the lights shined bright over Triangle Park in Lexington, leaders say the eighth and final night of Hanukkahs symbolizes the power of unison.

"We are one people united, loving each other doing the right things each and every day," said Governor Andy Beshear.

Governor Beshear stands here alongside leaders in Lexington's Jewish community, and Mayor Linda Gorton. They offer hope for pushing through the hopeful end of the pandemic.

"We're here on Earth for a short amount of time, right? So my thinking is, we need to make it for the good and that's what tonight was all about," said Mayor Linda Gorton.

Mindy Haas is the executive director of the Jewish Federation of the Bluegrass. She told LEX 18 that the community has faced tough times aside from the pandemic. She encourages all to find the light in dark times.

"Of course there's light in the dark time, but we must unite as a community. We must put politics aside, we need to put our families first. We need to lead with our hearts and remember we are one people," said Mindy Haas.

While we've missed large gatherings such as these, Beshear says this night was a reminder of the power of one.

"It's special. We took for granted far too many things and I don't think for the rest of our lives any of us will," said Beshear.

Hanukkah ends at sundown Monday night.