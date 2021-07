SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A commercial truck crash closes down the left lane of I-75N at Frogtown Road in Scott County.

The two right lanes remain open to traffic. The truck struck a portion of the bridge and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet staff are assessing the bridge.

Courtesy of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet

The cabinet says to expect delays.

There is no information about any injuries at this time.

LEX 18 will continue to update this story as more information comes in.