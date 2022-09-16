Watch Now
Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Goldy temporarily suspended from practicing law

Posted at 6:59 PM, Sep 16, 2022
Commonwealth's Attorney Ronnie Goldy has been temporarily suspended from practicing law.

Goldy is accused of trading legal favors for sexual favors, a claim that Goldy denies.

Misty Helton is the woman on the other side of the story. She recently testified that for seven years, Goldy helped her in court cases, got her out of warrants and drug court in exchange for nude pictures she took of herself.

Less than a week ago, a judge heard both sides during a five-hour-long evidentiary hearing.

