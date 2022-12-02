Communities across Kentucky see spikes in flu cases, school closings due to illnesses

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Whitley County School District has chosen to close schools December 1st and December 2nd, because of the rise in illnesses. Other school districts in surrounding counties like Bell County have decided to do the same starting next week.

Physician’s assistant at Williamsburg Family Medicine, Aaron Petry, says, "Over the last few weeks to a month it’s been a lot more flu positives, Flu A, seeing a little Flu B sprinkled in. Local schools have kind of closed."

Petry says that over the past few weeks their providers have seen as many as 30 patients a day. He says that essential medications like Tamiflu have been hard to come by. More school districts like Whitley County and Bell County are closing to prevent the spread of cases and to disinfect. In Fayette County, the health department reminds that COVID is also still around and that it is possible to get covid and the flu at the same time.

Christina King with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, says, "The good news is you can get your flu and covid vaccines at the same time as well and we offer both of those. All of the COVID-19 vaccines. Your first dose, second dose, and your boosters, as well as that free flu shot."

Whitley County’s health care providers say they believe cases are up higher from last year. In addition to distancing, he has these tips you can use for prevention.

Petry says, "Wear your mask if you feel like doing that, that's still a good idea. Covid is still out there, and just don't go out if you're sick."

Flu and other seasonal related illnesses are on the rise in counties across Kentucky -- and again medical professionals suggests that you keep your hands clean, stay home if you're sick, and do you best to distance.