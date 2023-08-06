Community cookout held in Lexington park where July homicide took place

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Community members in a Lexington neighborhood came together at Pine Meadow Park to show that it’s safe after a July murder.

The park is where 16-year-old Christopher Valdez was shot and killed.

“I was upset, I didn't know if it was a neighbor who was shot, I didn't know anything, I was crying,” said Steve Drayton, who lives nearby.

Lamonte Nowlin said you didn't have to know Valdez personally to be impacted by his death, as he said many were in the community.

“It's someone's child who was tragically lost for no reason, to have this event in his honor is a good thing,” Nowlin said.

The purpose of the event was to show community members the park is still safe. The idea came from one of his neighbors who couldn’t make it to the event itself.

“It touched her heart so much that she wanted to do something, so this is doing something because its regular people doing something that changes everything,” Nowlin said

One Lexington helped to put on the event. City councilmember Jennifer Reynolds said the way for any community to heal is through events like this one that bring people together.