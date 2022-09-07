Community day, scholarship honor Lexington child killed in shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Members of the Lexington community are honoring 10-year-old Landon Hayes.

He was shot and killed in February in an apparent murder-suicide.

"Landon was extremely special, extremely gifted, extremely charismatic, and extremely missed," his grandfather, Alvin Brown, said.

Since his murder, Brown said he's been celebrated throughout the community.

An artist volunteered her time to paint this mural on the garage door at the home where Landon lived.

LEX 18

One of Landon's friends also dedicated his birthday to Landon. His cake had a picture of him and as he blew out the candles, you can hear folks saying "long live Landon".

Kristen video

Landon was a great friend and athlete. Brown said he was a natural on the football field.

"First play he picks the ball off and runs a touchdown," Brown recalled. "First time he ever touched the football."

He played three different positions for the Lexington Ravens Travel Football Team.

LEX 18

His coach, Terry Hicks, has helped set up a scholarship in Landon's honor.

"Everybody has positive memories of Landon so we wanna keep that alive, we wanna keep that going, we want that positive energy and we want people to feed off that," Hicks said.

LEX 18

ONE Lexington has already donated $1,000 to the fund.

This year, the scholarship will be open to a Tates Creek High School senior. They must write an essay on how gun violence or domestic violence has shaped their life.

Details on how seniors can apply will be announced in the future.

Brown said anyone can donate to the scholarship fund by sending a check to 556 North Broadway, Lexington, KY 40508.

The football team is also selling "Long Live Landon" merchandise to help raise money for the scholarship. They will be available at a Community Day for Landon on Sunday, September 11th.

The event will be held at William Wells Brown Elementary School from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

During the event, Landon's jersey #10 will be retired in a ceremony.