Community forum to address gun violence in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A community forum on gun violence, hosted by One Lexington and 8th District Councilmember Fred Brown, is happening Tuesday evening at Tates Creek High School.

Organizers want to hear from people in the Gainesway neighborhood about concerns related to gun violence. Neighbors will also have the chance to learn about what the city is doing to fight gun violence.

Many people are concerned about gun violence in Lexington as the city is on track for another record-breaking year for homicides.

Compared to this time last year, there were 27 homicides in Lexington. So far in 2022, there have been 33 homicides, including two in the past week. At least 27 of those incidents involved guns.

Police have confirmed eleven of the homicides this year were related to domestic violence.

The community forum is 6 p.m. Tuesday in the auditorium of Tates Creek High School on Centre Parkway.