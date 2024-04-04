Community helps Bourbon County farm rebuild

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — In Bourbon County, efforts to rebuild after severe storms are underway.

Co-owner of Hidden Rose Farm in Paris, Josh Jones, says, "We have I think about 30 guys out here. They've brought their equipment with them to try to help us out the best that they can.”

Hidden Rose Farm in Paris was impacted by the severe storms. The farm, known for its horses, training, and events, is estimated to have around $500,000 worth of damage.

Jones says, "The whole building came down. It didn't even take five seconds for the entire building to fall down and pieces of it are scattered a mile up the road. It's in the trees, it's on our neighbor's properties."

They're focusing on safety first. "Horses safety and peoples safety that's the number one concern here,” says Jones.

He says they have about 40 horses on the farm, and five were injured. One is still recovering. They say the love and support they've gotten from everyone in this community has been overwhelming—people checking on the horses and making donations to ensure that they can keep going.

Jones says, "The community is the only way we've made it through this. We would not have ever been able to even start the work that we've completed."

Carrie Brogden has a farm close by. She helped organize a GoFundMe for Hidden Rose. The community has donated thousands.

"I think that it’s just an absolute astonishing example of how horse people, animal lovers themselves come together,” says Brogden.

Hidden Rose is working to get things back up and running in time for summer.

Jone says, "We're getting closer to functioning every day. When it first happened, we had no hope, we were ready to give up, sell the farm, just kind of move on the best that we could and with the community stepping in, it's given us hope again."

