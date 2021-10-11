Community holds car show to support woman involved in crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman from Lexington continues to recover from a crash on Main Street in August.

There was a car show on Sunday outside Backstretch Bar to help raise money. For Paula Shely though, the car she was in holds a special place in her heart. In fact, it's more than just a car.

Her husband of more than 40 years built the car for her. Shely's niece, Trinity Johnson, says parts from her husband's vehicle and the one involved in the crash will be used to get Shely back on the road likely in the spring. For now, Shely is honored to have the community come out and support her and raise money.

"I'm amazed at how many people have showed up," Shely says. "I'm truly blessed. I'll be back on the road. Maybe not until the spring but I'll be back on the road."

"Paula has driven this car as long as I can remember," says Johnson. "Longer than I've been alive. And everybody within 24 hours, 48 hours of having the accident on Main Street, there were over 200 phone calls, emails Facebook messages of people wanting to help her."

Shely is a dog groomer and unable to work right now, so money raised Sunday will go to support her as she continues to recover. The family also thanks those who have donated items to be raffled off, the owner of the Backstretch Bar, and all who have donated to help Shely in her recovery.