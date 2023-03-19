Community mourns 13-year-old unsolved triple homicide

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — 13 years ago, three people were murdered in Clark County.

Saturday, a candlelight vigil marked the somber anniversary. Each candle, representing their passion for justice, still burns bright, unwavering.

"Tuesday it will be 13 years and still nothing, so we just thought something may come out of it," said Carl Reese.

On March 21, 2010, his son, 24-year-old Robbie Reese, along with 23-year-old Clayton Edge and 21-year-old Dustin Browning were found shot and killed inside of Edge's home in Clark County.

The case remains unsolved.

The lack of progress continues to frustrate the Edge and Reese families.

"I think there could've been more done about it. Which there has not been a whole lot done about it," said Reese.

"They keep changing the person in charge of the case. Every time I talk to the new person they say 'Well I'm a new face, maybe this time, but we have not seen anything," said Gay Edge, Clayton's mother.

As the case remains open, Reese's parents said their faith is the only thing getting them through 13 years of unanswered questions.

"We have bad days, we have good days, and days that feel sad," said Reese.