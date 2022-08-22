Community mourns the loss of eighth grade athlete

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Mercer County School District is remembering an eighth grader who died over the weekend.

Griffin Baker died in an ATV accident.

District leaders said he left a big mark on the community.

"Griffin was a great student who loved life. Loved playing baseball for us here at Mercer County," said Superintendent Jason Booher.

"He loved Future Farmers of America and was really active in the youth group at his church," Booher said.

Griffin's mom, who also works as a bookkeeper for the district, was a staple in the stands cheering her son on.

Booher said this loss is a wound that will be hard to heal.

"It never gets easy. We are a small-knit family here in Mercer County," he explained.

Grief counselors for students and staff will be available for anyone that needs help dealing with the loss.

