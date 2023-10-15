Community Remembers Frankfort's First Female Lobbyist Judy Taylor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Condolences are pouring in across the state for Judy Taylor, who had been lobbying legislators in Frankfort since 1976.

Taylor formed strong bonds with many in Frankfort, as well as at Keeneland - the racecourse she loved an was a staunch advocate for - along with horse racing in general -at the state level.

“She loved this place, it feels very different today without her,” said State Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer, who was at Keeneland on Saturday. “Everyone knew her as “Judy from Keeneland.”

It was one of her many clients. Thayer knew Taylor for 25 years, longer than he’s been in the legislature. Her death, which he said was due to a stroke, came as a shock to many.”

“I'm gonna miss her, there's a lot of us who will miss her, she was an institution, she was an institution at the state capitol, she was an institution at Keeneland,” Thayer said. “She was just one of those people you thought would be around forever.”

She was a tough woman who learned how to thrive in a male-dominated political and horse-racing world.

“She was a trailblazer,” Thayer said “She was the first woman lobbyist, she blazed a path for a lot of successful women who followed in her footsteps.

Horse racing was one of her passions. She was a long-time board member at the Kentucky State Police Foundation.

“She absolutely had a heart for law enforcement, she absolutely supported them, she was several commissioners biggest fan,” said Hank Patton, the foundation’s executive director. He considered Judy a close friend and mentor, despite only knowing her for a few years.

“Judy was that way, you became one of her children whether you were a new legislator or a new lobbyist,” Patton said. “[She was] a mighty person, a person of faith, a person of conviction, a person of purpose.”

Part of her recipe for success were the cookies she’d frequently bring in to the capitol. Her family wrote in her obituary that her age is is “more closely held than many national security secrets.”

She had a very unique personality and was very kind, Thayer said.

“She was a tiny woman with a huge heart and a strong will, just a 90 pound whirling dervish of energy,” Thayer said.

In a town that often tells you know, she was someone who could get you to a yes, Thayer said.

“She was just a blessing and a phenomenal lady, rest easy Judy, we've got it from here,” Thayer said.

