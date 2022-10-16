Community remembers Lexington's latest homicide victim

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The friends of Lexington's latest homicide are speaking out about his death.

Bobbi Wallace was found unresponsive with a stab wound on Friday.

He pronounced dead at the scene.

"To know Bobbi Wallace is to love Bobbi Wallace. He would do anything for anybody. Literally give you the shirt off his back," said his longtime friend Singleton Garrett.

He got the news Wallace was gone early Saturday morning.

"They just kept saying he's gone. I didn't register it like where did he go? He moved? And they were just like he's gone," said Garrett.

He said Wallace was found on Bryan Avenue Friday night with a stab wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's the same place Garrett would hold fish frys for the community.

A proud gay man all his life, Garrett said Wallace's spirit reached every corner of the community.

"It wasn't just the gay community. The straight hoodest guy you know was like his friend. Like he had friends in the church everywhere," Garrett explained.

Making it hard to imagine why someone would end his life in such a violent way.

Lexington police are still investigating. Anyone with any information is asked to call them immediately.