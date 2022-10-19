Compassionate Caravan heating up in autumn's chill

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Folks at the Catholic Action Center in Lexington need your help as we try and cope with early signs of winter.

The Compassionate Caravan helps provide necessities for those unsheltered in the area during these cold days and evenings.

"We know there are folks out there who will be able to do better if we can connect with them as a community, everyone connects, cares for them and helps them on that journey to wholeness," Ramsey said.

"The caravan yesterday was busy from noon to almost 2 in the morning getting people out of the cold, giving supplies, getting them into shelters where we could," said Ginny Ramsey with the Catholic Action Center.

The Compassionate Caravan is in some ways a lifeline for people to get resources during extreme weather situations.

"The compassionate caravan is the community response to be able to go out to the highways, the byways, the camps where people who are living on the street and need care," Ramsey said.

The volunteer service needs support. We know it's getting colder and the last few days have been like trial runs for when winter really picks up.

"We need snacks right now for the compassionate caravan," she said. "We need luncheon meat because we take out food and supplies to folks who are staying out in the camps or on the street."

Ramsey says Lexington is a generous, caring, and compassionate community. She says not only are these resources provided, but it can make a bigger difference in the lives of those it serves.

If you want to donate, Ramsey says you can drop off those snacks at the Catholic Action Center. They're open 24/7, but she suggests dropping items off between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.