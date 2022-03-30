Compassionate caravan to be fixed after anonymous donation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Catholic Action Center’s “Compassionate Caravan” is on its way to being repaired after the center received an anonymous donation. The center discovered Saturday the van’s catalytic converter had been stolen, rendering it unable to deliver what is at times lifesaving supplies during cold and warm days and nights.

There’s no timeline as to when the van could come back into service. In the meantime, they are borrowing a van from a local church, but the center’s director says it’s not the same.

Ginny Ramsey is worried about people not recognizing the van, and not approaching it because of that.

She says the van has for years helped to save lives, delivering needed supplies, and connecting those in the Lexington area who are otherwise forgotten.

“I know for me, if the van had not pulled up that night, I could have frozen to death,” said Aren Gayheart, upset by the theft. “The thought of someone doing that to people, it breaks my heart, because I know what that van does, it delivers hope.”

The person who stole that converter she said, stole the hope with it.

The center doesn't know who stole the converter or when the theft took place. They hope to discover that by looking at security cameras.

As for the donation, Ramsey called it a miracle.

“To know that somebody out there cares about us, you can’t give a bigger gift, that’s giving the hope back,” Gayheart said.

