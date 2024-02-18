Concerned neighbors hosting town hall Sunday to discuss Bluegrass Station airport proposal

Concerned neighbors in Bourbon County are hosting a town hall meeting Sunday evening to discuss a proposal to build an airport at Bluegrass Station. They want to make it clear they are against the project.

The event, which is organized by the newly-created “Citizens for Bourbon County,” will be held on a horse farm at 2710 Pine Grove Road in Paris.

“Since our elected leaders have not shared any information on the project, we want to offer an opportunity for the local citizens to voice their concerns and share information,” reads part of the event's description on Facebook.

People are encouraged to dress warmly as the building is not heated. Area elected officials were invited.

Speaking at the event will be local landowners and professionals who can speak to the impact an airport would have, said Rebecca Rigney. The town hall will take place inside an arena on her family’s farm.

“We’re gonna show how there are no guarantees for anything on this project,” she said. “I want people to start asking questions - and leave here thinking why haven't they been provided those answers - why is there not more proof there will work.”

Part of the discussion will look at what a 2022 report presented to lawmakers said is a project 3,000 to 6,000 jobs the project will create.

According to the report, the government would use eminent domain to acquire the 2,000 to 4,000 acres needed.

Bluegrass Station Director Stephen D. Collins responded to the criticism the project received on Thursday in an interview with LEX 18.

“There's a lot of pain locally for people who are directly affected, there more pain for the people who are affected if we don't do it, the thousand of people who work here (Bluegrass Station) now, the thousands of people who could work here, Collins said.”

Jon Schaafsma, who lives down the road from where the project is proposed, said he couldn't disagree with Collins more.

If the airport isn't built, Collins said it is likely people who work at Bluegrass Station now for military contractors will lose their jobs as companies move elsewhere.

“Obviously no one wants to see people lose their jobs and livelihood, but I spent 20 years in the military,” Schaafsma said. “I've seen contractors come and go at the drop of a hat.”

He explained employees working at Bluegrass Station likely would not have a difficult time finding other jobs because of how highly skilled they are. It’s something he says the farmers can’t as easily do.

“But these landowners out here that rely on their property to make their money to raise their families, they are never going to be able to replace that,” he said.