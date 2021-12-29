Confederate statue near Centre College campus removed

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A spokesperson for Centre College confirmed the statue of Confederate Captain, Robert D. Logan was taken down Wednesday.

He says the Presbyterian Church of Danville, where the statue is located made all the arrangements.

LEX 18 interviewed students who were vocal about the presence of the statue back in October.

"[The statue] faces our campus and it terrorizes students of color by just looking at it," said Glahens Paul, a student at Centre College and member of the Centre Student Initiative group. "It's a symbol of racism."

In 2019, LEX 18 spoke with a church representative, who said the church planned to move the statue.

"We came to the conclusion that the statue does not represent who we are as Christians," Alice Davis said in October of 2019. "And we wanted to move on from that era."