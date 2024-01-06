Congress Andy Barr delivers US flag to Mt. Sterling Elementary following first-grader's fundraiser

A charitable fundraiser spearheaded by a first-grader led to a visit from Congressman Andy Barr and a United States flag for Mount Sterling Elementary School.

Leonard Brooks Beverley wanted to raise money to benefit veterans, but he also wanted to get a US flag for the school.

Brook's mom, Kelley Beverley, said, "He was chosen to run for royal court and we told him, as parents, we couldn't just write a check for him to win the events."

So Brooks went out and generated that money on his own. That's what led to Congressman Barr's stop.

"We were glad to respond to his request and get an American flag that's really special, flown over the US Capitol to honor Mt. Sterling elementary and Leonard Brooks," Congressman Barr states.