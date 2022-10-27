Congressman Andy Barr and Mayor Linda Gorton announce federal grant for Lexington addiction initiative

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Today U.S. Congressman Andy Barr and Mayor Linda Gorton announced a $616,704 federal grant that will go toward the Barrier Free Re-Entry and Recovery, or BFREE initiative in Lexington. Congressman Barr secured the federal funds during the last congressional appropriations process. He shares that this is an issue that impacts everyone.

"This is a crisis that is really robbing the future generation of their potential and so, I’ve had too many grandparents, parents, brothers, sisters, of people in our community who have lost their lives to this scourge of addiction — so, it's their cause and I am their voice in Washington to try to get resources," says Congressman Barr.

Mayor Gorton explains that in 2020, Lexington had more than 200 overdose deaths for the first time. She says addiction battles impact more people than some might realize.

"You know the dynamic of substance-use disorder doesn't just affect the person, it affects their family, their friends and so, this approach I think will have a huge impact on families which is a good thing for our folks here," she says.

Kacey Allen-Bryant, Lexington’s Commissioner of Social Services, who works with people battling addiction in the city, says some of the biggest concerns that they hear on a regular basis are about safe housing, transportation, and even employment resources.

"These are everyday Lexingtonians who want what everyone else wants. They want a family, they want a good job, they want a happy life — and they just happen to have an addiction," says Allen-Bryant.

These funds will support an outreach coordinator at the Fayette County Detention Center to help with re-entry, safe housing, transportation, employment resources, and will support the community paramedicine program.

"There is a desperate need to help individuals struggling with addiction to end that cycle and reduce those barriers that prevent them from getting the help that they need," says Congressman Barr.

Both Congressman Barr and Mayor Gorton say this will give so many people a second chance.