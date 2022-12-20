Congressman Andy Barr's CAROL Act honoring his late wife signed into law

WASHINGTON (LEX 18) — President Biden signed the Cardiovascular Advances in Research and Opportunities Legacy (CAROL) Act into law today. The act passed unanimously in the Senate on December 1.

Congressman Andy Barr introduced the legislation last year to honor his wife, Carol Leavell Barr, who died from sudden cardiac death by mitral valve prolapse.

“I am excited to announce that today, the CAROL Act, my legislation in honor of my late wife Carol Leavell Barr was signed into law,” said Congressman Barr. “This bill unlocks critical funding through the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute to further research on valvular heart disease to prevent countless other families from facing the same loss that my family did. I cannot thank enough all the many advocates who championed this bill to passage and enactment, and I am excited to see the impact this legislation has on countless families across the United States!”

“Thanks to Andy’s hard work and persistence, the CAROL Act was signed into law. The research authorized by this bill on valvular heart disease will save countless American lives and is a touching tribute to Carol Barr,” said House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy.

The act will support research through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

