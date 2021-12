(LEX 18) — U.S. Representative Brett Guthrie shared in a tweet Wednesday evening that he tested positive for COIVD-19.

"Out of an abundance of caution, I took a COVID-19 test, and it came back positive today. I am glad I decided to get fully vaccinated, and I am experiencing mild symptoms," he said.

Guthrie says he will keep his offices open in D.C. and Kentucky's Second District, which includes Bowling Green, Owensboro, and Elizabethtown.