Construction worker hospitalized after being struck by vehicle on New Circle Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A construction worker was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle on New Circle Road just after 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Lexington.

According to police, the wreck happened on the outer loop of West New Circle at Leestown Road, where the worker was hit while in the roadway.

Police say the worker was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, but the driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

CRU was called to the scene, and the outer loop of New Circle was closed for several hours while officials investigated.