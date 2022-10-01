Contract dispute causes Disney Network blackout on Dish, Sling TV

(LEX 18) — Nearly two dozen television channels under the Disney umbrella are no longer available through Dish Network or Sling TV services.

According to a Variety article published early Saturday morning, 20 Disney owned channels were pulled off Dish after failing to reach a carriage renewal agreement.

The full list of Disney-owned networks affected by the blackout are: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, ESPN Deportes, Disney Channel, Disney Jr., Disney XD, Freeform, FX, FXX, FXM, National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild, Nat Geo Mundo, ACC Network, SEC Network, Longhorn Network and Baby TV.

Information on the renewal dispute has been posted on the MyDish website.

The MyDish link affirms that Dish was unable to come to a mutual renewal agreement with Disney and it is legally required to remove several channels from its services.

Dish is criticizing the actions by Disney to "knowingly use this contract renewal time to try and increase the amount of money cable and satellite TV companies pay for their programming," according to its MyDish post.

In reference to the Variety article, Disney believes "the rates and terms we are seeking reflect the marketplace and have been the foundation for numerous successful deals with pay-TV providers of all types and sizes across the country."

"We’re committed to reaching a fair resolution, and we urge Dish to work with us in order to minimize the disruption to their customers.”

This blackout also applies to eight different local market channels which include Chicago (WLS), Fresno, Calif. (KFSN), Houston (KTRK), Los Angeles (KABC), New York (WABC), Philadelphia (WPVI), Raleigh, N.C. (WTVD) and San Francisco (KGO).