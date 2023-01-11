Controversial signs posted near Lexington's downtown rainbow crosswalks taken down by police

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police have taken down controversial signs spotted Wednesday afternoon in the city's downtown area.

The signs were placed near Lexington's rainbow crosswalks.

The Lexington Police Department says they are aware of the signs and have removed them.

"The city does not tolerate offensive language," said Susan Straub, Communications Director for the City of Lexington. "Police are aware and are conducting follow-up."

Since LEX 18 initially posted the photos online, we've seen several other instances of cardboard signs like this posted in other parts of the Lexington viewing area, including near Fayette Mall and the Walmart on Nicholasville Road. We have a reporter looking into this further.