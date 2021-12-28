Convicted felon facing murder charges in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is facing murder charges after police say he shot another man who later died from his injuries.

An arrest citation says the shooting happened shortly after 6:00 p.m. Monday in the Kings Mountain area of Lincoln County. The complaint says Robin Dunn, of Danville, pulled out a handgun during an argument and fired several times at two people as they ran away.

Police say Gregory Galloway was hit once in the upper torso and died after entering a gas station and attempting to get help. The other person fled the scene but may have also been injured, the complaint says.

Officials say Dunn got into a vehicle and drove off with another person and was later arrested after trying to run away from an officer.

Dunn is charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.