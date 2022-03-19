Corbin business burns in an overnight fire

CORBIN, Ky (LEX 18) — The owner of Davis Salvage in Corbin says this wasn't the phone call he wanted to receive at 6 in the morning.

At around 6:20 on Saturday morning, the fire department got the call about the salvage yard being on fire. No one was injured. Crews report that the fire happened sometime after 3:30 on Saturday morning because that is when the salvage security guard ended his shift.

Around eight fire departments were on site to help put the fire out. When fire crews arrived they said that the yard was engulfed in fire.

The owner said the business had started in 1969 with his father and has been a family business ever since. He went on to say that he's glad that no one was hurt and that things can be replaced.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.