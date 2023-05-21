Corbin family loses everything in house fire

CORBIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A fire in Corbin left one family without a home.

A regular Friday afternoon changed everything for the Partin family in one phone call.

"ADT had actually called us with the smoke detectors," said Sara Partin.

Video from a neighbor captured the moment Clif Partin arrived to find the family home of 10 years burning to the ground.

"I was like if anything is wrong just, please go get my baby book from my little girl," Sara said.

Countless memories from a lifetime together, gone in an instant.

One fire fighter also sustained minor injuries trying to put out the flames.

But first responders were still able to save one thing.

"The firefighters found her baby book and it was actually all okay," said Sara.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, the Partins said they're waiting to see how much insurance will replace.

"I want to thank God we are alright and thank all the firefighters." said Clif Partin.