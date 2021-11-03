Watch
Corbin High School maintenance worker files lawsuit for 'exploding toilet' prank

Posted at 10:06 AM, Nov 03, 2021
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A maintenance worker at Corbin High School filed a lawsuit against Corbin Independent Schools claiming that a prank involving a toilet and an improvised explosive device (IED) caused serious burns, cuts, and bruises to his genital area.

Daniel C. Rice filed the lawsuit in October for the prank that occurred July 13. Rice named co-workers Duane Logan, Mark Logan, Finley Thomas, and Corbin Independent School District as co-defendants.

According to court records, Rice claims that his three co-workers planted the IED, fueled by multiple firecrackers, in the toilet at the maintenance building. The IED was designed to set off after Rice sat down on the toilet seat.

The IED exploded as intended, leaving Rice seriously burned, cut, and bruised, especially in his genital area. It is stated that because of his sudden shock, Rice might have also suffered a heart attack.

When Rice cried out for help, his three co-workers laughed, ridiculed, and humiliated him. They all refused to provide any care or first aid for Rice.

As a result of his injuries, Rice is currently unable to return to work. The school district threatened to terminate his medical insurance coverage unless he returned to work by October 18, 2021.

Rice is seeking an award of all compensatory monetary relief for damages, including punitive damages, reinstatement of his previous position before he was wrongfully discharged with interest on all pay and entitlements due to him, and the right to a jury trial.

