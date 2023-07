CORBIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people are in critical condition after they were found shot in a wooded area.

Corbin police received a call about two people in a wooded area off the side of the road on Fifth Street near the Scuffletown Road intersection.

Upon arrival, police found a a male and a female had been shot. They are both in critical condition and were transported to UK hospital.

The incident is under investigation.