Corbin rally to go on despite hate threats

CORBIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — What happened at Sanders Park in early June still shakes Trent Osborne and Jonas Ray to their cores.

They say two men claiming to have ties to the KKK were caught on camera ambushing and yelling homophobic slurs at them and other LGBTQ+ advocates at a rally.

At one point, one even pulled out a gun.

The confrontation went viral online, leading to an influx of hate comments.

"It's been stressful. Especially the comments coming in and the backlash we received," said Osborne.

Shaken but not shut down, another rally is set for Saturday. Organizer Ajay Anderson expects an even larger crowd.

"I was a little deterred, but I have this stubbornness about me that won't let me," said Anderson.

Shortly after they announced the new rally, a screenshot of a tweet surfaced online of an account claiming to be the Trinity White Knights, an organization associated with the KKK.

It states, "Your movement is at its ends days. Next week there will be way more than two."

One of the threats organizers said they found the most troubling was alleged Klan members threatening to put fentanyl on their car door handles during the rally.

"That's not going to stop us. We'll risk our lives for this. It means something to us. If we don't do it, the next generation is going to have to do it and I don't think that is fair," said Ray.

"They are a danger to everybody, this is a public safety issue, everyone in the general area needs to be aware that you know that are in danger and there's more like this," said Anderson.

They are adamant nothing will stop them from bringing their big message to the small town of Corbin.

