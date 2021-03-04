Kentucky up to 567 vaccination sites, including three new ones in Fayette County

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — During his Thursday press conference, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that there are now 567 vaccination sites in the state of Kentucky.

"Last week, that number was 410, so this week we are adding 157 new vaccine locations," Gov. Beshear said.

Of the new vaccination sites, 136 are federal pharmacy programs, 10 are Walmart, 10 are Kroger and one is a regional site. The one new regional site is Baptist Health in La Grange.

The ten new Kroger sites are located in the following counties: Fayette (3), Daviess, Jefferson, McCreary, Bell, Madison, Mercer, Campbell.

The ten new Walmart sites are located in the following counties: Ohio, Jefferson, Pike, Franklin, Hardin, Marshall, Boone, Kenton, Jefferson, Wayne.

Thursday's COVID-19 update

There were 1,068 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Thursday. After the removal of duplicates, the 1,068 new cases brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 408,440.

"That is down from last week, it is up a little bit from the week before," Gov. Beshear noted.

Kentucky's positivity rate continues to decline. Thursday's positivity rate was 4.45%, the lowest since Oct. 12.

Gov. Beshear also announced 28 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 4,732.

Specific numbers for Kentuckians hospitalized, in the ICU and on a ventilator due to coronavirus-related reasons were not given, but Gov. Beshear said that hospitalizations and ICU numbers are both down while ventilator numbers are up.