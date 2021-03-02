1,080 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — During his Tuesday press conference, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 1,080 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky. After the removal of duplicates, the 1,080 new cases brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 406,201.

"That is the lowest Tuesday, I believe, in the last four weeks," Gov. Beshear noted.

Tuesday's positivity rate was just 4.76%, the lowest since Oct. 18.

Gov. Beshear also announced 19 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 4,671.

Specific numbers for Kentuckians hospitalized, in the ICU and on a ventilator due to coronavirus-related reasons were not given, but Gov. Beshear said hospitalizations and ICU numbers are both down while ventilator numbers are about even from Monday.

Vaccine Update

There will be a nationwide increase in vaccines.

"That'll be another 700,000 vaccines going to states nationwide starting this next week," Gov. Beshear said. "Of that, we'll get probably 8,000 more vaccines."

Gov. Beshear also wanted to remind the state about the website vaccine.ky.gov.

"I want to reiterate that we have a one-stop-shop to find your vaccination location sites nearest to you, to get transportation, land to serve all of of those needs," Gov. Beshear said.

Those needs include telling you about phase and eligibility information, vaccine locations, appointment information and access to transportation. If you don't have access to internet, you can call 855-598-2246 for over the phone assistance.