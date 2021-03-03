1,175 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Wednesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 1,175 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky. After the removal of duplicates, the 1,175 new cases brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 407,373.

Wednesday's positivity rate was 4.6%.

“These numbers continue a good trend that we see on declining case numbers. Even better, our positivity rate is now 4.60% as it continues to decline,” said [lnks.gd] Gov. Beshear in a press release. “But let’s remember as we work toward defeating this virus, we can’t quit. Yesterday, President Joe Biden announced he now believes there will be sufficient supply for every adult in America to get vaccinated by the end of May. That’s really good news and moves up the timeline.”

Gov. Beshear also announced 33 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 4,704.

As of Wednesday, 680 Kentuckians are hospitalized for coronavirus-related reasons, 175 of which are in the ICU and 79 of which are on a ventilator. At least 47,927 Kentuckians have recovered from COVID-19.