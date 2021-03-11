Phase 1C in Kentucky expanded to include people with more conditions labeled 'high-risk' by the CDC

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — During his Thursday press conference, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that starting on Monday, March 15, those included in category 1C will be expanded to add more conditions that put you at high-risk by the CDC.

Anyone over the age of 16 with any medical or behavioral health condition(s) the CDC says "are" or "might be" at increased risk of severe COVID-19 illness will be eligible for the vaccine. Smokers will not be included.

910,353 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That includes 58,840 Kentuckians in two days this week. 91.5% of the current supply received by the federal government is being used to vaccinate people across the state.

Long-Term Care Facilities:

Visitations will be allowed at federally-regulated skilled nursing homes in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear says starting Monday, March 15, the facilities will ease restrictions that have been in place for nearly a year. Visitations in those facilities can be conducted more widely.

Everyone who enters the facility will be screened for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. Guests should wear a face covering and follow social distancing guidelines. Visitors are encouraged to get vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of visiting.

"This is great news for Kentucky and so many families who have missed their loved ones," said Gov. Beshear. "The light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter but have to continue to remain vigilant."

COVID-19 Update:

Gov. Beshear announced that 1,211 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky on Thursday.

The positivity rate in Kentucky remains under 4%; Thursday's positivity rate was 3.95%.

Gov. Beshear also announced 37 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 4,921.

As of Thursday, 523 Kentuckians are hospitalized for coronavirus-related reasons, 136 of which are in the ICU and 75 of which are on ventilators. At least 48,500 Kentuckians have recovered from COVID-19.