1,239 new cases of COVID reported in Kentucky on Monday

Posted at 4:30 PM, Oct 04, 2021
(LEX 18) — 1,239 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky on Monday.

For the 18 and under age group, 287 new cases were reported.

26 new deaths were reported as well. Kentucky now has a 9.31% positvity rate.

1,668 people are hospitalized, 496 in ICUs, and 332 on ventilators.

For the full daily COVID-19 report click here.

Sunday, October 3
CASES: 1,201 (lowest number of cases since August 2)
DEATHS: 22
POSITIVITY: 9.42%
HOSPITALIZED: 1,713
ICU: 501
VENTILATORS: 339

Saturday, October 2
CASES: 2,511
DEATHS: 54
POSITIVITY: 9.56%
HOSPITALIZED: 1,862
ICU: 520
VENTILATORS: 355

