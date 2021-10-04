1,239 new cases of COVID reported in Kentucky on Monday

(LEX 18) — 1,239 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky on Monday.
For the 18 and under age group, 287 new cases were reported.
26 new deaths were reported as well. Kentucky now has a 9.31% positvity rate.
1,668 people are hospitalized, 496 in ICUs, and 332 on ventilators.
Positivity rate: 9.3%. Hospitalizations are falling (down 15% in past week), same with people in the ICU and on ventilators (that was the last one to move, gov says). @LEX18News
— Mike Valente (@ValenteLEX18) October 4, 2021
Sunday, October 3
CASES: 1,201 (lowest number of cases since August 2)
DEATHS: 22
POSITIVITY: 9.42%
HOSPITALIZED: 1,713
ICU: 501
VENTILATORS: 339
Saturday, October 2
CASES: 2,511
DEATHS: 54
POSITIVITY: 9.56%
HOSPITALIZED: 1,862
ICU: 520
VENTILATORS: 355