1,342 new cases reported in Kentucky on Monday, positivity rate now 11.8%

(LEX 18) — 1, 342 new cases were reported in Kentucky on Monday.

The state's COVID-19 positivity rate now sits at 11.8%.

17 deaths were reported as well.

Here’s what positivity rate looks like, but Beshear again says hospitalizations will be most important indicator when it comes to tracking seriousness of omicron. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/fFNJgzQ1ok — Mike Valente (@ValenteLEX18) December 27, 2021

For Monday's full daily COVID-19 report click here.

Thursday, December 23

Cases:2,878

Deaths: 39

Friday, December 24

Cases:2847

Deaths:44

Saturday, December 25

Cases:1,946

Deaths:34

Sunday, December 26

Cases:981

Deaths:22