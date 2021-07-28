1,593 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky, 36 counties in 'red zone'

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — COVID-19 cases in Kentucky are continuing to go up, and the number of counties considered in the "red zone" for transmission is rising as well.

In Wednesday's COVID-19 report, 1,593 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state. The current positivity rate has also gone up to 8.29%.

571 Kentuckians are in the hospital from the virus, 185 are in the ICU, and 83 people are on a ventilator.

Two more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of those who died from COVID-19 in the state to 7,325.

36 counties are considered in the "red zone" by the state. That means the county has 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

Kentucky Department of Public Health

To get the number of cases down, the state has nine recommendations for all red counties.

2,286,288 Kentuckians have been vaccinated.