1,618 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky, 1/3 of counties are in 'red zone'

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — 1/3 of Kentucky counties have high transmission levels of COVID-19, according to state data.

40 counties are considered in the "red zone" by the state. That means the county has 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

Kentucky Department of Public Health

In Thursday's COVID-19 report, 1,618 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state. The current positivity rate has also gone up to 8.55%.

608 Kentuckians are in the hospital from the virus, 189 are in the ICU, and 82 people are on a ventilator.

Two more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of those who died from COVID-19 in the state to 7,327.

To get the number of cases down, the state has nine recommendations for all red counties.

2,291,046 Kentuckians have been vaccinated.