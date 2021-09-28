1,729 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday

(LEX 18) — Monday, 1,729 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky.
Out of those cases, 420 were 18 and younger.
19 COVID deaths were reported.
Monday's positivity rate is at 10.55%.
Currently, 2,045 people are hospitalized, 617 in the ICU, and 399 on ventilators.
For the full daily COVID-19 report click here.
Sunday, September 26:
New Cases 1,563
New Cases 18 and Under 402
New Deaths 31
Positivity Rate: 10.68%
Hospitalized: 2,045
ICU: 609
On Ventilator: 423
Saturday, September 25:
New Cases 3,171
New Cases 18 and Under 864
New Deaths 37
Positivity Rate: 10.84%
Hospitalized 2,162
ICU 608
On Ventilator 415