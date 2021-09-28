1,729 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday

(LEX 18) — Monday, 1,729 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky.

Out of those cases, 420 were 18 and younger.

19 COVID deaths were reported.

Monday's positivity rate is at 10.55%.

Currently, 2,045 people are hospitalized, 617 in the ICU, and 399 on ventilators.

For the full daily COVID-19 report click here.

Sunday, September 26:

New Cases 1,563

New Cases 18 and Under 402

New Deaths 31

Positivity Rate: 10.68%

Hospitalized: 2,045

ICU: 609

On Ventilator: 423

Saturday, September 25:

New Cases 3,171

New Cases 18 and Under 864

New Deaths 37

Positivity Rate: 10.84%

Hospitalized 2,162

ICU 608

On Ventilator 415