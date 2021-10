(LEX 18) — 1,796 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Commonwealth on Thursday.

Of those cases, 490 were 18 and under.

53 new deaths were reported.

In Governor Andy Beshear's Thursday Team Kentucky update, he shared an infant and a young teen were included in those deaths.

The state's positivity rate is now 6.53%.

Currently, 1,092 people are hospitalized, 328 are in ICUs and 199 people are on ventilators.

For the full daily COVID-19 report click here.