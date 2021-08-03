Watch
1,803 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky, 73 counties have high transmission levels

Posted at 5:13 PM, Aug 03, 2021
FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — 73 counties have high transmission levels of COVID-19, according to state data.

In Tuesday's COVID-19 report, 1,803 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state. The current positivity rate has also gone up to 9.88%.

824 Kentuckians are in the hospital from the virus, 263 are in the ICU, and 96 people are on a ventilator.

Four more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of those who died from COVID-19 in the state to 7,352.

19,904 cases were reported in July, a sharp increase from the 7,136 cases reported in the month of June. 9,389 cases were reported between July 26 and August 1.

73 counties are considered in the "red zone" by the state. That means the county has 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

To get the number of cases down, the state has nine recommendations for all red counties.

2,325,008 Kentuckians have been vaccinated.

