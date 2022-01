(LEX 18) — On Tuesday, 15,305 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state of Kentucky. The second-highest day of new cases recorded.

Of those cases, 3,428 are from the 18 and under age group.

Twenty-three new deaths were reported.

The state's positivity rate remains at 33%.

Currently, 2,397 people are hospitalized, 452 are in ICUs, and 272 are on ventilators.

