(LEX 18) — 2,008 new COVID cases were reported in Kentucky on Friday. Of those cases, 552 belong in the 18 and under age group.

31 new deaths were reported.

The state's positivity rate currently sits at 8.00%.

Currently, 1,273 people are hospitalized, 373 in ICUs and 239 are on ventilators.

For the full COVID-19 daily report click here.