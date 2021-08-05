Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

2,217 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky, number of red zone counties rises to 87

items.[0].image.alt
Mary OConnell
Covid testing
Posted at 4:42 PM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 16:42:50-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — 87 of Kentucky's 120 counties now have high transmission levels of COVID-19, according to state data.

In Thursday's COVID-19 report, 2,217 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state. The current positivity rate has also gone up to 10.27%.

939 Kentuckians are in the hospital from the virus, 282 are in the ICU, and 108 people are on a ventilator.

Four more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of those who died from COVID-19 in the state to 7,366.

A majority of Kentucky counties are considered to have high transmission levels by the state. That means the county has 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

confirmedcasesmap (2).png

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo