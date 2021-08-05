2,217 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky, number of red zone counties rises to 87

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — 87 of Kentucky's 120 counties now have high transmission levels of COVID-19, according to state data.

In Thursday's COVID-19 report, 2,217 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state. The current positivity rate has also gone up to 10.27%.

939 Kentuckians are in the hospital from the virus, 282 are in the ICU, and 108 people are on a ventilator.

Four more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of those who died from COVID-19 in the state to 7,366.

A majority of Kentucky counties are considered to have high transmission levels by the state. That means the county has 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.