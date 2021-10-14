Watch
2,305 new cases of COVID reported in Kentucky on Thursday, COVID positivity rate continues decline

Posted at 4:57 PM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 16:57:14-04

(LEX 18) — As the COVID positivity rate continues to decline in Kentucky, 2,305 new cases of COVID were reported on Thursday.

The positvity rate is below 8% and now sits at 7.91%.

594 of the 2,305 new cases come from the 18 and under age group.

52 new deaths were reported.

Currently, 1,354 people are hospitalized, 399 in ICUs, and 270 are on ventilators.

For the full COVID-19 daily report click here.

