2,305 new cases of COVID reported in Kentucky on Thursday, COVID positivity rate continues decline

(LEX 18) — As the COVID positivity rate continues to decline in Kentucky, 2,305 new cases of COVID were reported on Thursday.

The positvity rate is below 8% and now sits at 7.91%.

594 of the 2,305 new cases come from the 18 and under age group.

52 new deaths were reported.

Currently, 1,354 people are hospitalized, 399 in ICUs, and 270 are on ventilators.

On Thursday, Gov. Beshear announced 2,305 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and a decreased positivity rate of 7.91%. The Governor also reported 52 deaths, including the loss of a Kentuckian as young as 38 years old. https://t.co/8qrSMnTeMh pic.twitter.com/UByCj7R7sl — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) October 14, 2021

For the full COVID-19 daily report click here.