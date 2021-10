(LEX 18) — 2,358 new cases of COVID were reported in Kentucky on Tuesday.

597 of those cases are in the 18 and younger age group.

34 new deaths were reported.

The positivity rate continues to decline with 8.12%.

Currently, 1,329 people are hospitalized, 398 in ICUs, and 262 on ventilators.

For the full daily COVID-19 report click here.